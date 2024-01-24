Phim về “cha đẻ” bom nguyên tử thống lĩnh đề cử Oscar 2024

Bộ phim của đạo diễn Christopher Nolan được đề cử ở hầu hết các hạng mục quan trọng tại cuộc đua Oscar năm nay gồm: Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn xuất sắc, Kịch bản chuyển thể, Nam diễn viên chính, Nam/Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc cùng các hạng mục phụ: Nhạc nền, Quay phim, Thiết kế sản xuất, Dựng phim, Thiết kế phục trang, Trang điểm và làm tóc, Âm thanh.

"Oppenheimer" là ứng viên nặng ký hàng đầu tại Oscar 2024. Ảnh: Universal Pictures

Theo ngay sau đó, với 11 đề cử là tác phẩm Poor Things ở các hạng mục: Phim hay nhất, Kịch bản chuyển thể, Đạo diễn, Nữ chính, Nam phụ…

Không hề kém cạnh, Killers of the Flower Moon cũng có trong tay 10 đề cử gồm: Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn, Nữ chính, Nam phụ, Quay phim…

Trong danh sách đề cử Phim hay nhất năm nay, ngoài 3 đề cử nói trên còn có các bộ phim tiêu biểu của năm qua như: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest.

Năm nay, không ít khán giả nuối tiếc cho trường hợp của Bradley Cooper khi anh trượt đề cử hạng mục Đạo diễn xuất sắc với bộ phim Maestro. Tuy nhiên, anh cũng kịp ghi tên mình trong hạng mục Nam chính xuất sắc trong phim với vai diễn nhà soạn nhạc kiêm nhạc trưởng Leonard Bernstein.

Nữ diễn viên Lily Gladstone và đạo diễn Martin Scorsese đều được đề cử với Killers of the Flower Moon. Ảnh: Apple Original Films

Hạng mục Nam chính xuất sắc khá ngạc nhiên khi Leonardo DiCaprio cũng trượt đề cử với vai diễn trong Killers of the Flower Moon.

Năm nay, trong các hạng mục về diễn xuất có đến 10 cái tên lần đầu tiên được đề cử. Họ bao gồm Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrera (Nữ phụ); Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller (nữ chính), Cillian Murphy, Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright (nam chính); Sterling K. Brown (Nam phụ).

Một số hạng mục đề cử quan trọng khác, đáng chú ý bộ phim của đạo diễn Trần Anh Hùng - The Taste of Things không thể có tên ở vòng đề cử cuối hạng mục Phim quốc tế xuất sắc. 5 cái tên có mặt trong hạng mục này gồm: “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Đức), “Io Capitano” (Italy), “Perfect Days” (Nhật Bản), “Society of the Snow” (Tây Ban Nha) và “The Zone of Interest” (Anh).

Zazie Beetz và Jack Quaid tại lễ công bố đề cử Oscar tối 23-1

Người chiến thắng các hạng mục tại Oscar 2024 được lựa chọn bởi 11.000 diễn viên, nhà sản xuất, đạo diễn và chuyên gia trong lĩnh vực phim ảnh của Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật điện ảnh.

Lễ trao giải Oscar 2023 được tổ chức vào ngày 10-3 và trực tiếp trên kênh DIS.N.

Jimmy Kimmel trở lại vai trò là người dẫn dắt chương trình năm nay.

Danh sách đề cử Oscar 2024:

Phim hay nhất

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Quay phim xuất sắc

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Phim quốc tế hay nhất

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Đức)

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Nhật Bản)

“Society of the Snow” (Tây Ban Nha)

“The Zone of Interest” (Anh)

Kịch bản chuyển thể

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Kịch bản gốc

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Phim hành động ngắn hay nhất

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Phim tài liệu hay nhất

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất

“The Fire Inside”, “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken”, “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away”, “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?”, “Barbie”

Nhạc phim hay nhất

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Trang điểm và làm tóc xuất sắc

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Thiết kế phục trang

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Dựng phim

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Âm thanh

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Thiết kế sản xuất

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Hiệu ứng hình ảnh

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

HẢI DUY